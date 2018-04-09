Critical Survey: Ramaco Resources (METC) versus Cloud Peak Energy (CLD)

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE: CLD) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Cloud Peak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cloud Peak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cloud Peak Energy and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloud Peak Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00 Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cloud Peak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Ramaco Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Cloud Peak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cloud Peak Energy and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloud Peak Energy -0.75% -3.29% -1.92% Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45%

Risk and Volatility

Cloud Peak Energy has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloud Peak Energy and Ramaco Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloud Peak Energy $887.71 million 0.26 -$6.63 million ($0.43) -7.09 Ramaco Resources $61.04 million 4.35 -$15.41 million ($0.41) -16.17

Cloud Peak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloud Peak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cloud Peak Energy beats Ramaco Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana. These mines produce subbituminous thermal coal with low sulfur content. The company sells its coal primarily to domestic and foreign electric utilities. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled approximately 1.0 billion tons of proven and probable reserves. The company also has two development projects comprising the Youngs Creek project, an undeveloped surface mine project located in Wyoming; and the Big Metal project located in southeast Montana. In addition, it offers logistics and related services, including the purchase of coal from third parties, as well as the contracting and coordination of the transportation and other handling services from third-party operators. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

