Resonant (RESN) vs. NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Financial Contrast

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -3,315.93% -126.81% -108.79% NeoPhotonics -18.21% -22.53% -11.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Resonant and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 6 0 3.00 NeoPhotonics 0 4 4 1 2.67

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 132.19%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $8.92, suggesting a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $650,000.00 149.68 -$21.65 million ($1.26) -3.01 NeoPhotonics $292.89 million 0.96 -$53.33 million ($1.10) -5.80

Resonant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resonant beats NeoPhotonics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc. is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband. The Company uses a technology called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The Company uses ISN to develop new classes of filter designs. The Company is also developing a series of single-band surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter designs for frequency bands. The Company is developing multiplexer filter designs for over two bands to address the carrier aggregation (CA) requirements of its customers. In addition, the Company is also developing reconfigurable filter designs to replace multiple filters for multiple bands. The Company is also involved in the development of a filter reconfigurable between three bands.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

