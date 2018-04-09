Financial Analysis: EnteroMedics (RSLS) & Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

EnteroMedics (NASDAQ: RSLS) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnteroMedics and Restoration Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnteroMedics $1.29 million 15.66 -$23.36 million ($3.18) -0.21 Restoration Robotics $21.30 million 7.83 -$17.84 million ($2.50) -2.30

Restoration Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than EnteroMedics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnteroMedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of EnteroMedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of EnteroMedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EnteroMedics and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnteroMedics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Restoration Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00

EnteroMedics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,585.82%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.29%. Given EnteroMedics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EnteroMedics is more favorable than Restoration Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares EnteroMedics and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnteroMedics -4,509.61% -104.23% -90.59% Restoration Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Restoration Robotics beats EnteroMedics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnteroMedics

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

