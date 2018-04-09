Reviewing Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE: SAFE) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Safety Income & Growth and Landmark Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Income & Growth 0 5 1 0 2.17 Landmark Infrastructure Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Safety Income & Growth presently has a consensus target price of $19.78, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus target price of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Safety Income & Growth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Safety Income & Growth is more favorable than Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Dividends

Safety Income & Growth pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners pays out 226.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Safety Income & Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Income & Growth N/A N/A N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners 26.99% 10.41% 2.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Income & Growth $23.23 million 13.12 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Landmark Infrastructure Partners $52.63 million 7.75 $19.25 million $0.65 25.08

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Income & Growth.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners beats Safety Income & Growth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc., formerly Safety, Income and Growth, Inc., is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). The Company’s portfolio consists of 12 properties, which includes Doubletree Seattle Airport, One Ally Center, Hilton Salt Lake, Doubletree Mission Valley, Doubletree Sonoma, Doubletree Durango, Dallas Market Center: Sheraton Suites, Northside Forsyth Hospital Medical Center, NASA/JPSS Headquarters, The Buckler Apartments, Dallas Market Center: Marriott Courtyard and Lock Up Self Storage Facility.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California.

