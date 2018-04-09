Babcock Intl Group (BCKIY) & ServiceMaster (SERV) Financial Contrast

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) and Babcock Intl Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceMaster and Babcock Intl Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster 17.51% 33.21% 5.14% Babcock Intl Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServiceMaster and Babcock Intl Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster $2.91 billion 2.36 $510.00 million $2.11 24.09 Babcock Intl Group $6.17 billion 0.80 $407.61 million $1.09 8.99

ServiceMaster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babcock Intl Group. Babcock Intl Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceMaster, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceMaster has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock Intl Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Babcock Intl Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ServiceMaster does not pay a dividend. Babcock Intl Group pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ServiceMaster and Babcock Intl Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster 0 2 9 0 2.82 Babcock Intl Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceMaster presently has a consensus price target of $53.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Given ServiceMaster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceMaster is more favorable than Babcock Intl Group.

Summary

ServiceMaster beats Babcock Intl Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceMaster Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. The Terminix segment provides termite and pest control services in the United States. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, dishwashers and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment consists of the ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), Furniture Medic (cabinet and wood furniture repair) and AmeriSpec (home inspection) businesses.

Babcock Intl Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers. It also provides fleet management and training for customer-owned defense, emergency services, and global airport and commercial vehicle fleets, as well as engineering services and technical training for customers. In addition, the company delivers engineering services to defense and civil customers, including technical training of fixed and rotary wing pilots, engineering, equipment support and maintenance, and airbase management and logistics to the operation of owned and customer-owned aviation fleets, as well as emergency and offshore services. Further, it offers nuclear engineering on nuclear decommissioning programs and projects; and nuclear engineering services in training, operation support, new-build program management, design and installation, and critical safety to public and private customers. Babcock International Group PLC was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

