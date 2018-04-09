Contrasting Sonoco (SON) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) and Sonoco (NYSE:SON) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Sonoco pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Berry Global Group does not pay a dividend. Sonoco pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonoco has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry Global Group and Sonoco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 1.00 $340.00 million $3.07 17.61 Sonoco $5.04 billion 0.94 $175.34 million $2.79 17.15

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sonoco. Sonoco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry Global Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berry Global Group and Sonoco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sonoco 0 5 2 0 2.29

Berry Global Group presently has a consensus target price of $68.30, suggesting a potential upside of 26.36%. Sonoco has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Berry Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Sonoco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Sonoco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sonoco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and Sonoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18% Sonoco 3.48% 16.63% 6.40%

Risk and Volatility

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoco has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Sonoco on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The company also provides components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, medical garment materials, substrates for dryer sheets, household cleaning wipes, filters, protective house wraps, and specialty agriculture and industrial products; components for adult incontinence, surgical drapes, face masks, corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products; and a range of products for baby care, infection prevention, and food and household packaging. In addition, it offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups and lids; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Sonoco

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services comprising contract packing, fulfillment, and scalable service centers; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paper amenities, such as coasters and glass covers. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

