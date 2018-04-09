STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare STRATA Skin Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -58.76% -39.24% -16.77% STRATA Skin Sciences Competitors -62.26% -47.35% -18.28%

Volatility & Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences Competitors 493 1873 3734 112 2.56

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 678.69%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.28%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million -$18.83 million 0.62 STRATA Skin Sciences Competitors $1.54 billion $111.80 million -141.71

STRATA Skin Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.