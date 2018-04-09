Kobe Steel (KBSTY) versus Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF) Financial Review

Thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS: TYEKF) and Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Thyssenkrupp and Kobe Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thyssenkrupp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kobe Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kobe Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kobe Steel has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Kobe Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thyssenkrupp $45.80 billion 0.36 -$718.18 million N/A N/A Kobe Steel $15.69 billion 0.23 -$214.31 million ($0.39) -12.53

Kobe Steel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thyssenkrupp.

Profitability

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Kobe Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thyssenkrupp N/A N/A N/A Kobe Steel 3.73% 3.44% 1.12%

Summary

Kobe Steel beats Thyssenkrupp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The companys Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. This segments products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The companys Industrial Solutions segment offers engineering and construction services, as well as ship building services. This segment provides engineering services for the design and construction of chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial facilities; equipment for the cement and minerals industries; and machinery and systems for the mining, processing, handling, and transportation of raw materials and minerals, as well as car body and final assembly equipment for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, including metals, alloys, minerals, industrial gases, and coke; and provides technical and infrastructure services in railway equipment, civil engineering, port construction, plant, and steel mill services. The companys Steel Europe segment offers flat carbon steel for use in the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, and packaging sectors. Its Steel Americas segment engages in the production, processing, and marketing of steel products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Iron & Steel, Welding, Aluminum & Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Electric Power, and Other Businesses segments. The Iron & Steel segment offers steel wire rods and bars, steel plates, steel sheets, pig iron, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders. The Welding segment provides welding materials, welding systems, high functional materials, and related services. The Aluminum & Copper segment provides aluminum sheets and plates, aluminum extrusions and fabricated products, aluminum castings and forgings, and copper strips and tubes. The Machinery segment offers tire and rubber machinery, plastic processing machinery, advanced technology equipment, metalworking machinery, nonstandard and standard compressors, chemical and energy equipment, nuclear power equipment, and related services. The Engineering segment provides iron making processes, iron ore-pelletizing systems, nuclear power products, chemical weapon destruction services, water treatment, cooling towers, waste treatment and recycling, steel structures and sabo dams, urban transit systems, process equipment, and environmental analysis, as well as upgrades low-rank coal. The Construction Machinery segment offers construction equipment, construction recycling machinery, metal recycling machinery, resource recycling machinery, forestry machinery, crawler and wheel cranes, specialized base machines for civil engineering and foundation works, and work vessels. The Electric Power segment supplies power. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the development, construction, and sale of real estate properties; and material analysis and testing, structural assessment, manufacture, and sale of sputtering targets. Kobe Steel, Ltd. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

