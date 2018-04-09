Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) versus Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Head-To-Head Review

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ: UTMD) and Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Cap has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Utah Medical Products and Check Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Check Cap 0 0 2 0 3.00

Check Cap has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.20%. Given Check Cap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check Cap is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Check Cap’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $41.41 million 8.66 $8.50 million N/A N/A Check Cap N/A N/A -$9.77 million ($6.42) -0.56

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Check Cap.

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Check Cap does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Check Cap shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Check Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 20.54% 18.85% 16.57% Check Cap N/A -137.96% -103.53%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Check Cap on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and UTMD supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing. The Company’s scanning capsule will be swallowed and propelled by natural motility through the gastrointestinal tract and excreted naturally with no need for retrieval for data collection. Its scanning capsule employs low-dose X-rays, which allow the system to image the interior lining of the colon even when surrounded by intestinal content. Its capsule transmits information to a receiving device worn on the patient’s body that stores the information for off-line analysis.

