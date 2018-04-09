Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and Viewtran Group (VIEWF) Critical Contrast

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS: VIEWF) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viewtran Group and Vishay Intertechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vishay Intertechnology 1 1 0 0 1.50

Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Risk & Volatility

Viewtran Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viewtran Group and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology -0.78% 14.07% 6.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viewtran Group and Vishay Intertechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology $2.60 billion 1.00 -$20.34 million $1.43 12.62

Viewtran Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vishay Intertechnology.

Dividends

Vishay Intertechnology pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Viewtran Group does not pay a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Viewtran Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viewtran Group Company Profile

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs. Diodes segment’s products include rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs) and power modules. Optoelectronic Components segment includes infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), 7-segment displays and IR data transceiver modules (IrDA). Resistors and Inductors segment manufactures various types of fixed resistors, both in discrete and network forms, as well as various variable types. Capacitors segment manufactures products based on capacitor technologies.

