AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) versus W. R. Berkley (WRB) Critical Review

W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AA does not pay a dividend. W. R. Berkley pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AA has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and AA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 7.15% 5.89% 1.32% AA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Berkley and AA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $7.68 billion 1.15 $549.09 million $2.46 29.59 AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for W. R. Berkley and AA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 7 0 0 2.00 AA 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than AA.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats AA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. Its Insurance segment comprises business units, such as Acadia Insurance, American Mining Insurance Group, Berkley Accident and Health, Berkley Agribusiness Risk Specialists, Berkley Aviation and Berkley Canada. Reinsurance consists of its reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region and South Africa. Its Reinsurance segment comprises business units, such as Berkley Re America, Berkley Re Asia Pacific, Berkley Re Direct and Berkley Re UK.

