Reviewing Weatherford International (WFT) and Its Rivals

Weatherford International (NYSE: WFT) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Weatherford International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.70 billion -$2.81 billion -2.03 Weatherford International Competitors $3.65 billion -$223.95 million 16.92

Weatherford International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Weatherford International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 7 12 0 2.55 Weatherford International Competitors 149 872 859 20 2.39

Weatherford International currently has a consensus price target of $4.97, indicating a potential upside of 111.39%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -49.36% -114.20% -10.01% Weatherford International Competitors -7.81% -9.68% -0.43%

Summary

Weatherford International peers beat Weatherford International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging. The Completion & Production business group pertains for service lines, including artificial lift systems, stimulation and chemicals, completion systems and pipeline and specialty services. The Land Drilling Rigs provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations to the oil and gas industries globally. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

