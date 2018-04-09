Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) versus William Lyon Homes (WLH) Head-To-Head Contrast

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) and Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of William Lyon Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of William Lyon Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chicago Bridge & Iron pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. William Lyon Homes does not pay a dividend. Chicago Bridge & Iron pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for William Lyon Homes and Chicago Bridge & Iron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chicago Bridge & Iron 1 9 3 0 2.15

William Lyon Homes currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Chicago Bridge & Iron has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Chicago Bridge & Iron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Bridge & Iron is more favorable than William Lyon Homes.

Profitability

This table compares William Lyon Homes and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 2.68% 10.51% 4.12% Chicago Bridge & Iron -20.60% -17.65% -2.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares William Lyon Homes and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes $1.80 billion 0.63 $48.13 million $2.21 13.12 Chicago Bridge & Iron $6.67 billion 0.19 -$1.46 billion ($1.86) -6.76

William Lyon Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicago Bridge & Iron. Chicago Bridge & Iron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Lyon Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

William Lyon Homes has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Bridge & Iron has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

William Lyon Homes beats Chicago Bridge & Iron on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada. For the three months ended March 31, 2012, 37% of home closings were derived from the Company’s California operations. The Company designs, constructs and sells a range of homes designed to meet the needs of each of its markets, although it primarily focuses sales to the entry-level and first time move-up home buyer markets. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company marketed its homes through 19 sales locations. In October 2013, the Company purchase 221 homesites at the master-planned Southshore community in Aurora, Colorado.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services. Its Engineering and Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Its Fabrication Services segment provides fabrication and erection of steel plate structures; fabrication of piping systems and process modules, and manufacturing and distribution of pipe and fittings. The Technology segment provides process technology licenses and associated engineering services, and catalysts, for petrochemical and refining industries, and offers process planning and project development services.

