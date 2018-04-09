Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €135.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHM. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €122.00 ($150.62) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €116.00 ($143.21) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.71 ($146.56).

Shares of ETR:RHM traded up €0.25 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €116.50 ($143.83). 91,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a one year high of €116.80 ($144.20).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

