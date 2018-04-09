Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Pattern Energy Group worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 556,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 75,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEGI shares. ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a $22.00 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

Shares of PEGI opened at $17.16 on Monday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,679.36, a PE ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

In related news, Director Douglas G. Hall purchased 5,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,982 shares in the company, valued at $682,892.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $49,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

