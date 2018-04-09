Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.79 Million Position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Unit worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Unit by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unit by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Unit by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Unit by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Unit by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Unit in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NYSE:UNT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.91, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.92. Unit Co. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. Unit had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rhumbline-advisers-has-2-79-million-stake-in-unit-co-unt-updated-updated-updated.html.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.