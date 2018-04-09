Rhumbline Advisers Has $338,000 Stake in Landec Co. (LNDC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Landec worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

LNDC stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.11, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. Landec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rhumbline-advisers-has-338000-stake-in-landec-co-lndc.html.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.