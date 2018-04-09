Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Boingo Wireless worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $439,895.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Peterson sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $668,122.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,352 shares of company stock worth $9,439,720. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

WIFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rhumbline-advisers-has-756000-holdings-in-boingo-wireless-wifi-updated.html.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.