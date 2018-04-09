Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,926 Shares of Red Robin (RRGB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Red Robin worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Red Robin in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Red Robin by 58.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Robin in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red Robin by 34.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group raised Red Robin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Red Robin in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $86,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Howell sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $214,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. Red Robin has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $759.99, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.51 million. Red Robin had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Red Robin will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

