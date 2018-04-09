Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Heartland Express worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 8.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 13.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. 997,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,190. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,482.12, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

