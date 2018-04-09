Rhumbline Advisers Has $719,000 Holdings in Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Genomic Health worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genomic Health by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genomic Health by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHDX stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,092.58, a P/E ratio of 3,093.00 and a beta of 0.63. Genomic Health has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.96 million. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Genomic Health will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $349,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,942 shares of company stock worth $1,347,495. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHDX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

