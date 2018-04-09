Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,592 Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of MedEquities Realty Trust worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRT. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

MRT stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $318.55, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of -0.21.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedEquities Realty Trust Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

