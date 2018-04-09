Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 3rd (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RYTM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 3rd. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,050,000 shares in its public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $119,850,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

RYTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.95 and a P/E ratio of -6.88. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead peptide product candidate is setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity.

