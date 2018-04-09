Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Share Price

News articles about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1970903795329 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RYTM stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.95 and a P/E ratio of -6.84. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead peptide product candidate is setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity.

