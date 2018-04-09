Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) versus CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Head-To-Head Comparison

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) and Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CNX Midstream Partners and Rice Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63 Rice Midstream Partners 0 16 2 0 2.11

CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 31.47%. Rice Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.45%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than Rice Midstream Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Rice Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million 4.89 $114.99 million $1.72 10.45 Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 5.97 $177.97 million $1.45 11.86

Rice Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Midstream Partners. CNX Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rice Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Rice Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 48.53% 15.38% 12.36% Rice Midstream Partners 59.43% 11.37% 9.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rice Midstream Partners pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rice Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CNX Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats Rice Midstream Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression; and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that service producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities and to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania, and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

