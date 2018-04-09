SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Richard Monro Buys 109 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Richard Monro purchased 109 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($212.61).

Shares of LON:SHI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 138.80 ($1.96). 1,967,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108.25 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.90 ($2.61).

SIG (LON:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). SIG had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of GBX 287.84 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from SIG’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

SHI has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.46) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 157 ($2.22) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 145 ($2.05) to GBX 160 ($2.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.91) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.55 ($2.26).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and insulated panels and modular housing systems.

