Richmont Mines (RIC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) (TSE:RIC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Richmont Mines earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4104338378455 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE RIC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.60. 868,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Richmont Mines has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $10.45.

Richmont Mines Company Profile

Richmont Mines Inc, formerly Ressources Minieres Rouyn Inc, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration and development of mining properties, principally gold. The Company operates gold mines at various sites in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s segments include Quebec and Ontario.

