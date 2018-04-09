Ricoh (RICOY) vs. Imax (IMAX) Head to Head Comparison

Imax (NYSE: IMAX) and Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Imax has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ricoh has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Imax and Ricoh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imax 0 4 6 0 2.60 Ricoh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Imax presently has a consensus price target of $28.69, indicating a potential upside of 33.34%. Given Imax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Imax is more favorable than Ricoh.

Dividends

Ricoh pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Imax does not pay a dividend. Ricoh pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Imax and Ricoh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imax 0.62% 3.52% 2.48% Ricoh 0.80% 1.45% 0.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Imax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ricoh shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Imax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imax and Ricoh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imax $380.77 million 3.67 $2.34 million $0.18 119.56 Ricoh $18.77 billion 0.38 $31.74 million $0.04 245.00

Ricoh has higher revenue and earnings than Imax. Imax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ricoh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Imax beats Ricoh on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The theater system maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The joint revenue sharing arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The film production and IMAX DMR segment produces films and performs film re-mastering services. The film distribution segment distributes films. The film post-production segment provides film post-production and film print services. The other segment includes certain IMAX theaters that the Company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is engaged in integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Imaging & Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. The Company’s Imaging & Solutions segment is engaged in office imaging, production printing and network system solutions. The Company’s Industrial Products segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of thermal media, optical equipment, semiconductors, electronic component and Inkjet head. Its Other segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of digital cameras, financing business and logistics services provided through the Company’s subsidiaries. It offers various services, which include business process services, communication services, managed document services, sustainability management services workplace services, information technology (IT) infrastructure services and application services. It offers industry solution to various sectors, which include healthcare, higher education and financial services.

