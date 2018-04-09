Rio Tinto (RIO) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($38.87) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($60.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,700 ($52.30) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($62.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($57.24) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,140.79 ($58.53).

RIO traded down GBX 45 ($0.64) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,600.50 ($50.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.74).

In related news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.55), for a total transaction of £387,043.60 ($547,058.09).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

