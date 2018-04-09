Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) received a $68.00 price objective from analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

Shares of RIO opened at $50.55 on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68,087.31, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rio Tinto announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 790,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,864,000 after acquiring an additional 339,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

