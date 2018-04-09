Rio Tinto (RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800 at Goldman Sachs

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs from GBX 3,300 ($46.64) to GBX 3,800 ($53.71) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($60.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($59.36) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. UBS set a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($59.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,900 ($55.12) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,140.79 ($58.53).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down GBX 45 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,600.50 ($50.89). 3,598,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.74).

In related news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.55), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($547,058.09).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

