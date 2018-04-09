Ripple (XRP) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.99 Billion

Ripple (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Ripple has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Ripple coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinbene and Coinone. Ripple has a total market cap of $18.99 billion and $264.83 million worth of Ripple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00172140 BTC.

Ripple Profile

Ripple launched on February 2nd, 2013. Ripple’s total supply is 99,992,405,149 coins and its circulating supply is 39,094,520,623 coins. Ripple’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripple’s official website is ripple.com. The official message board for Ripple is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for Ripple is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple positions itself as a complement to, rather than a competitor with, Bitcoin – the site has a page dedicated to Ripple for bitcoiners. Ripple is a distributed network which means transactions occur immediately across the network – and as it is peer to peer – the network is resilient to systemic risk. Ripples aren't mined – unlike bitcoin and its peers – but each transaction destroys a small amount of XRP which adds a deflationary measure into the system. There are 100 billion XRP at present.”

Ripple Coin Trading

Ripple can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Bitbank, ZB.COM, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Rippex, Coinone, Poloniex, The Rock Trading, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BCEX, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, RippleFox, Bitstamp, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitcoin Indonesia, Gatehub, BX Thailand, Mr. Exchange, CEX.IO, Bits Blockchain, CoinEgg, Koinex, Gate.io, Bitinka, Qryptos, Coinbene, Kraken, Cryptomate, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, BTC Markets, Korbit, Abucoins, Bittrex, Binance, AEX, Coinrail and Ripple China. It is not possible to buy Ripple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripple using one of the exchanges listed above.

