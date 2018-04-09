Ripto Bux Market Cap Reaches $55,169.00 (CRYPTO:RBX)

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded up 43.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Ripto Bux has traded 53% higher against the dollar. One Ripto Bux token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Ripto Bux has a total market cap of $55,169.00 and $307.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00768115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00174586 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ripto Bux Profile

Ripto Bux’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux. The official website for Ripto Bux is riptobux.com. The official message board for Ripto Bux is medium.com/@riptobux. The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux.

Ripto Bux Token Trading

Ripto Bux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy Ripto Bux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripto Bux must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripto Bux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

