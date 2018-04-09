Rise Price Reaches $0.0794 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Rise has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $843.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00086997 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030665 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002246 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013650 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,968,445 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

