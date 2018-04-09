First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 177.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Riverview Bancorp worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $113,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 136,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 121,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.29, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.31. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

