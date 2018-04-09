Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,248 Shares of RMR Group (RMR)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of RMR Group worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RMR Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 923.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,302.87, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of -0.20. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.85 million. research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. B. Riley set a $61.00 price target on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

