Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Robert Half International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3236684645904 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,578. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,101.55, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $5,806,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,247 shares of company stock worth $25,936,679. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

