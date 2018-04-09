MCAN Mortgage Corp. (TSE:MKP) insider Robert Horton sold 1,500 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

Robert Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Robert Horton sold 1,500 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$26,415.00.

Shares of MKP traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.85. 5,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,006. MCAN Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.10 and a 12-month high of C$18.50.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

WARNING: “MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP) Insider Robert Horton Sells 1,500 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/robert-horton-sells-1500-shares-of-mcan-mortgage-co-mkp-stock-updated.html.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. It issues term deposits; and originates residential first-charge mortgage products. The company focuses on investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages, including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of financial investments, loans, and real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.