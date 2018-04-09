Insider Selling: Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Insider Sells 896 Shares of Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $94,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 542,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,715. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $78.09 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,754.42, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Iqvia had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Insider Sells 896 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/robert-parks-sells-896-shares-of-iqvia-holdings-inc-iqv-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.