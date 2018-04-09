CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) received a $24.00 price objective from equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s previous close.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 128,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,810. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1,131.92, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.48 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

