Robert Washer Sells 46,500 Shares of Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Stock

Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) insider Robert Washer sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$14,415.00.

Robert Washer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Robert Washer sold 2,500 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$725.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Robert Washer sold 7,500 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$2,325.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Robert Washer sold 15,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$4,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Robert Washer sold 19,500 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$6,240.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Robert Washer sold 10,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Robert Washer sold 59,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Robert Washer sold 40,500 shares of Core Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Robert Washer sold 35,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$11,900.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Robert Washer sold 90,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Robert Washer sold 100,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

Shares of CVE:CGLD opened at C$0.28 on Monday. Core Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/robert-washer-sells-46500-shares-of-core-gold-inc-cgld-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Core Gold

Core Gold Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. Its flagship property is the Zaruma gold project that comprises of 37 concessions located in the El Oro Province of southern Ecuador.

