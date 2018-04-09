Insider Selling: FibroGen (FGEN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 71 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,550.00.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. 490,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,711.75, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.89. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FibroGen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FibroGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/roberto-pedro-rosenkranz-sells-1000-shares-of-fibrogen-inc-fgen-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.