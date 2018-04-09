Roche (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 195 by Societe Generale

Roche (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 195 price target by Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS set a CHF 260 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 300 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 262 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 260 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 253.30.

Shares of VTX:ROG traded down CHF 1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching CHF 219.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

About Roche

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

