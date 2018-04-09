Rock (RKT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $580,222.00

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Rock has a market cap of $30.72 million and $580,222.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Quoine and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Rock has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00743818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00176063 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Rock

Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,608,435 tokens. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx.

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, IDEX and Qryptos. It is not possible to purchase Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

