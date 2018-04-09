Rockwell Automation (ROK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 43,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $7,658,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,855.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $385,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,627 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,488 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.01. 1,078,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,495. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $21,852.34, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 117.19%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rockwell-automation-rok-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.