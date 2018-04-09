Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Collins (COL)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,537 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Rockwell Collins worth $57,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 375.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 114,499 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the third quarter worth about $11,295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 35.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 33.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo cut Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $151.00 price objective on Rockwell Collins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rockwell Collins from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Collins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE COL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,318. The stock has a market cap of $21,951.95, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Collins has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

