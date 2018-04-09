Rogers Co. (ROG) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Rogers worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rogers by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rogers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rogers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rogers to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $113.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $2,070.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $209.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.72%. equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $222,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,748.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $164,725.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,688.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

