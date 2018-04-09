Rollins Inc. (ROL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,349 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 390.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 60.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,449,000 after buying an additional 355,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 92,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 53.0% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. William Blair started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.24 on Monday. Rollins Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $10,962.87, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.08 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Rollins Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

