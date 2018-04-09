RonPaulCoin (RPC) Price Up 38.2% This Week

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. RonPaulCoin has a market capitalization of $183,910.00 and approximately $2,043.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RonPaulCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002982 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, RonPaulCoin has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.01700510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008001 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016231 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001226 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021165 BTC.

About RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin (CRYPTO:RPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 913,835 coins. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RonPaulCoin is www.ronpaulcoin.com. RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RonPaulCoin Coin Trading

RonPaulCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase RonPaulCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RonPaulCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RonPaulCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

