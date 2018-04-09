Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 124,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 338.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $94.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,044. The stock has a market cap of $29,331.35, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $85.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 32,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $2,579,157.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,494,310.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 18,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,375,726.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,059.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,652 shares of company stock worth $18,655,266 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

